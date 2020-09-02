New Book: First Lady Used Personal Email For Official White House Business

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A former senior adviser to Melania Trump claims the First Lady has used a personal email account to discuss official White House business.

The assertion comes from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is promoting a new book about her time in the White House. President Trump regularly blasted Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 for using a private email account when she was Secretary of State.

The First Lady is not a federal employee and is not subject to rules about using government email accounts for official business.