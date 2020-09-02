New Book: First Lady Used Personal Email For Official White House Business

A former senior adviser to Melania Trump claims the First Lady has used a personal email account to discuss official White House business.
The assertion comes from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is promoting a new book about her time in the White House. President Trump regularly blasted Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 for using a private email account when she was Secretary of State.
The First Lady is not a federal employee and is not subject to rules about using government email accounts for official business.