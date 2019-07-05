New Braunfels Teen Accused Of Injuring Officer While Resisting Arrest

A teenager faces charges after reportedly injuring a New Braunfels police officer who tried to arrest him on Wednesday night.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report that the 16-year-old runaway had been spotted on Azalea Lane near Gruene Road. When they tried to detain him, the boy injured an officer’s leg and ankle and ran away. He was soon caught, and is charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, and aggravated assault of a public servant. The injured officer is out of the hospital.