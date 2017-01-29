Home NATIONAL New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest
New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest
NATIONAL
0

New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

0
0
Roderick+Tasby
now viewing

New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

txblsala
now playing

Reward Boosted To $15,000 For Missing Endangered Salamanders

588cd306b496b_image
now playing

Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards

Immigration+Plan+with+Trump
now playing

Trump Wants To Enlist Local Police In Immigration Crackdown

DCAH111-128-2017-170150_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now playing

The Latest: Trump reaffirms NATO Commitment To France

TLMD_DREAMERS_DALLAS
now playing

Trump And GOP Search For Solution For 'Dreamers'

Trtump_Environmental_Lawyers_40179
now playing

Environmentalists Preparing To Battle Trump, GOP In Court

May-l-IE
now playing

The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'Does Not Agree' With Order

1045716100
now playing

The Latest: UK Opposition Leader Calls For Trump Visit Delay

getimage
now playing

The Latest: Iraqis Shocked, Saddened By US Ban

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

(AP) – A 30-year-old Dallas man is charged in New Braunfels with human trafficking and is accused of prostituting a 14-year-old runaway girl from Dallas.

Authorities say Roderick Tasby was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 35 and when a New Braunfels smelled marijuana in the vehicle, Tasby and his teenage passenger were detained.  Authorities subsequently determined she was listed as a runaway and had multiple online escort ads indicating she was involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio and Louisiana. The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2kedme0 ) police also determined Tasby was involved in facilitating her prostitution.

The girl has been returned to relatives and is receiving victim services help.

Tasby is held in the Comal County Jail under $312,000 bond.

Related posts:

  1. Study: More Than 313K Victims Of Human Trafficking In Texas
  2. Wife Of Ex-Border Agent Pleads Guilty In Smuggling Scheme
  3. The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl
  4. UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm
Related Posts
588cd306b496b_image

Fashion Police: Cops Ease Rules On Tattoos, Turbans, Beards

Danny Castillon 0
DCAH111-128-2017-170150_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox

The Latest: Trump reaffirms NATO Commitment To France

Danny Castillon 0
TLMD_DREAMERS_DALLAS

Trump And GOP Search For Solution For ‘Dreamers’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video