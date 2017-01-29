New Braunfels Traffic Stop Leads To Human Trafficking Arrest

(AP) – A 30-year-old Dallas man is charged in New Braunfels with human trafficking and is accused of prostituting a 14-year-old runaway girl from Dallas.

Authorities say Roderick Tasby was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 35 and when a New Braunfels smelled marijuana in the vehicle, Tasby and his teenage passenger were detained. Authorities subsequently determined she was listed as a runaway and had multiple online escort ads indicating she was involved in prostitution in Austin, San Antonio and Louisiana. The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2kedme0 ) police also determined Tasby was involved in facilitating her prostitution.

The girl has been returned to relatives and is receiving victim services help.

Tasby is held in the Comal County Jail under $312,000 bond.