New Brownsville Police Chief Starts Monday

Brownsville has a new police chief. City Manager Noel Bernal says he has chosen Commander Felix Sauceda to succeed Orlando Rodriguez, who retired last August.

Sauceda was named after a 7-month process which began with only an internal search, but was widened to an external search when no in-house candidates were deemed sufficient. The external search was then scrapped because of the time it would take, and the focus turned to Sauceda – one of five Brownsville police commanders.

Sauceda has been with the BPD since 1991 and was promoted to commander last October. He takes over for a fellow commander, James Paschall who has been serving as the interim police chief.

