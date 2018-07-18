New Brownsville School Board President Currently Under Indictment

A former Brownsville fire chief who is facing criminal charges of financial wrongdoing has become the new president of the Brownsville school board.

Carlos Elizondo, who’d been the board vice president, was elevated to president after Cesar Lopez stepped down from the post, citing additional family obligations. Elizondo is currently under indictment on charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary property. He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Brownsville Firefighters Association while he was president of the union.

Elizondo was later named fire chief but was suspended without pay following his arrest last October. He maintains his innocence, claiming the charges are political in nature. Elizondo has been on the BISD board of trustees since 2014.