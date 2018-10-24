Home NATIONAL New Caravan Forming In El Salvador
New Caravan Forming In El Salvador
NATIONAL
0

New Caravan Forming In El Salvador

0
0
el savador caravan
now viewing

New Caravan Forming In El Salvador

sexual assault
now playing

Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student

cnn
now playing

CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Political Violence Has No Place In US

dannenbaum office
now playing

Engineer With Dannenbaum Commits Suicide

hidalgo county seal
now playing

Federal Law Enforcement Dollars Coming To Hidalgo County

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar
now playing

Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

The Department of Homeland Security is keeping an eye on a new migrant caravan being organized in El Salvador.

NBC News reports that members of the group are planning to start heading to the U.S. on October 31st. Several hundred members of the Salvadoran caravan have reportedly been communicating and organizing through WhatsApp.

For more than a week, another caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans has already been heading to the U.S. and is currently near Huixtla in the far southwestern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Related posts:

  1. Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants
  2. Report: Agencies Blindsided By Trump Immigration Order
  3. Trump: Honduran Migrant Caravan Must Be Stopped
  4. Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan
Related Posts
cnn

CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Political Violence Has No Place In US

jsalinas 0
Child Deaths Viral Outbreak

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video