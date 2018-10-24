New Caravan Forming In El Salvador

The Department of Homeland Security is keeping an eye on a new migrant caravan being organized in El Salvador.

NBC News reports that members of the group are planning to start heading to the U.S. on October 31st. Several hundred members of the Salvadoran caravan have reportedly been communicating and organizing through WhatsApp.

For more than a week, another caravan made up of thousands of Hondurans has already been heading to the U.S. and is currently near Huixtla in the far southwestern Mexican state of Chiapas.