New Charges Declined Against Woman Who Lied About Trooper
TEXAS
New Charges Declined Against Woman Who Lied About Trooper

New Charges Declined Against Woman Who Lied About Trooper

(AP) – New charges won’t be filed against a woman who accused a Texas trooper of sexual assault during a traffic stop.

In a Friday statement, Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson says the woman made her allegations to a jailer and her attorney and not to a sworn peace officer, meaning no false report was filed.

The woman’s attorney, Lee Merritt, apologized Wednesday after the release of body camera video appeared to contradict her claims.

Merritt initially told reporters the trooper offered to let his client go in exchange for sexual favors. He also said the trooper groped her.

The video shows the unidentified trooper questioning the 37-year-old woman early Sunday, arresting her on a drunken-driving charge and booking her into the Ellis County Jail, south of Dallas.

