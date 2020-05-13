CORONAVIRUSCOVID WORLDWORLD

New Clusters Pop Up; Europe Debates Summer Tourist Season

A quiet Waterloo Bridge in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Some of the coronavirus lockdown measures are being relaxed in England on Wednesday, with those workers who are unable to work from home, such as those in construction and manufacturing, encouraged to return to work. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

(AP) — New coronavirus clusters have appeared as nations struggle to balance reopening economies with preventing a second wave of infections and deaths. In Europe, a debate has erupted over the summer travel season. Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan are moving ahead with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the virus after a handful of new infections were found. Lebanon reinstated a nationwide lockdown for four days after a spike in reported infections. European nations, meanwhile, have been seeking ways to potentially restart cross-border travel. The summer holiday season looms for countries whose economies rely on tourists flocking to beaches, museums and historical sites.

