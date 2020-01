Vice President Mike Pence, right, shakes hands after he swears in Air Force General John Raymond as Chief of Space Operations, as his wife, Molly, center, looks on in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Executive Office Building, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A major step forward today for the new U.S. Space Force. General John Raymond was sworn in as the first commander. He says the Space Force is critical to national security, adding quote “We have our marching orders and we are moving out.”

The Space Force is the sixth branch of the military. It was created to train and equip military personnel on space operations.