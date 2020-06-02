New County, City CARES Act Allocation Plan Approved

Facing angry backlash from the cities, Hidalgo County is implementing a new plan for allocating more than $150 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

County commissioners Tuesday approved a compromise plan that increases the disbursement amount and awards the money at a uniform rate. The modified plan was drawn up following meetings between County Judge Richard Cortez and the mayors of 22 cities – after the leaders of smaller cities angrily complained they weren’t getting their fair share of the funds.

Under the new plan, all of the cities will see their allotment increase to a rate of $132 per capita. The agreement also calls for 18 of those dollars to be held in reserve for future needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original plan had cities with a population of more than 30,000 being allocated $110 per capita, with smaller cities getting $80 per capita. The money is from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress to help local economies recover from the devastating financial impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.