New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

(AP) – Police in Beverly Hills say they are investigating complaints against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback.

The Beverly Hills police department did not specify the nature of the assault complaints, but Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after numerous women accused Weinstein of sexually harassing them at hotels in the city in an expose by the New York Times.

Toback has been accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Toback does not currently have a representative.

Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately comment on the new investigation. She has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Netflix has suspended production on its final season of “House of Cards” amid allegations star Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.