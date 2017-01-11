Home NATIONAL New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows
New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows
NATIONAL
0

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

0
0
WireAP_d5952240e91a416b9af99a208ca95e4d_12x5_992
now viewing

New Criminal Probe For Weinstein As Harassment Scandal Grows

59f944730bcf4.image
now playing

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992
now playing

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

920×920 (15)
now playing

Century-Old Declaration Hardens Israeli-Palestinian Rift

WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992
now playing

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

59f96530ba7d4.image
now playing

Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

Putin Arrives In Iran For Talks With Tehran, Azerbaijan

Paul Manafort
now playing

Prosecutors Say Manafort Financial Reports Vary

maxresdefault
now playing

Foreign Ministers: 5 Argentines, 1 Belgian Among 8 Killed In Truck Attack On Bike Path Near World Trade Center Memorial

15298129_G
now playing

8 Killed By New York Motorist In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror'

Screen Shot 2017-10-31 at 1.41.46 PM 1
now playing

Salvation Army Captain Stephen Correira

(AP) – Police in Beverly Hills say they are investigating complaints against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback.
The Beverly Hills police department did not specify the nature of the assault complaints, but Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a month after numerous women accused Weinstein of sexually harassing them at hotels in the city in an expose by the New York Times.
Toback has been accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Toback does not currently have a representative.
Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister did not immediately comment on the new investigation. She has said Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Netflix has suspended production on its final season of “House of Cards” amid allegations star Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.

Related posts:

  1. Spacey Apologizes After Actor Accuses Him Of Past Harassment
  2. Texas District Attorney Overseeing Biker Cases Seeks Recusal
  3. Inconsistencies Cast Doubt On Harrowing Tale Of Sea Survival
  4. Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane
Related Posts
59f944730bcf4.image

Dodgers Rally Against Verlander, Force Game 7

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_eb07f50e2b2147bab4788b895218dd2c_12x5_992

GOP Tax Writers Delay Rollout As Trump Sets Rapid Timetable

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_cc0f728b1b8e455d82805dc880462b4b_12x5_992

Trump Chooses Visit To Military Base Over DMZ

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video