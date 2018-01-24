Home LOCAL New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa
New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa
New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa

New Deadly Cartel Firefights Erupt In Reynosa

New deadly violence has broken out in Reynosa this week as rival factions of the Gulf drug cartel battle for territorial control. Breitbart Texas reports up to 12 suspected cartel gunmen killed and 6 soldiers injured in two days of scattered gunbattles.

Reports state one of the clashes erupted in a Reynosa industrial park, forcing factories into lockdowns. Witnesses also report cartel gunmen setting up vehicle blockades on main avenues. Authorities have taken to Twitter to warn against traveling into Reynosa.

