NATIONAL

New Details Emerge On Drug That May Slow Alzheimer’s Disease

By 58 views
0

(AP) – A company that claims to have the first drug to slow mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease is making its case to scientists, disclosing more results to help explain why one study of it succeeded and another failed.

Excitement and skepticism have surrounded aducanumab since its developers stopped studies earlier this year because it didn’t seem to be working, then did an about-face in October and said it was effective. It’s not clear if the results are enough to win the drug federal approval.

US: Iran May Have Killed More Than 1,000 In Recent Protests

Previous article

Last Of Texas Plant’s Fires Declared ‘extinguished’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL