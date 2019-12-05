New Details Emerge On Drug That May Slow Alzheimer’s Disease

(AP) – A company that claims to have the first drug to slow mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease is making its case to scientists, disclosing more results to help explain why one study of it succeeded and another failed.

Excitement and skepticism have surrounded aducanumab since its developers stopped studies earlier this year because it didn’t seem to be working, then did an about-face in October and said it was effective. It’s not clear if the results are enough to win the drug federal approval.