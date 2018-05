The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more details about a deputy who was hit by a vehicle during a chase.

On Sunday night, the deputy and Rio Grande City Police officers were on foot chasing Elmer Mercado over an alleged domestic incident when the deputy was hit by a car. The sheriff’s office says on Monday, the deputy had his leg operated on and is recovering in the hospital.

Mercado was later caught and charged with evading arrest and family violence.