Home NATIONAL New Details Released In Wisconsin Missing Girl Case
New Details Released In Wisconsin Missing Girl Case
NATIONAL
0

New Details Released In Wisconsin Missing Girl Case

0
0
13-year-old Jayme Closs
now viewing

New Details Released In Wisconsin Missing Girl Case

jobs employment looking for work
now playing

Texas Unemployment Rate Hits New Record Low

US RUSSIA FLAGS
now playing

Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms

Jamal Khashoggi, RESIDENCE
now playing

State TV: Turkey Questions Saudi Consulate Staff

Migrant Caravan Pushes North Into Guatemala
now playing

Caravan Migrants Turn Back At Mexico Border

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind 'caravan'

GRE GIAFORTE WITH DONALD TUMP
now playing

Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte

US AND SOUTH KOREA MILITARY EXERCISES
now playing

US And South Korea Again Call Off A Major Military Exercise

BRETT KAVANAUGH-1
now playing

Poll: Just 1 In 4 Thinks Kavanaugh Told Entire Truth

GAZA EGYPT CEASE FIRE PROTEST
now playing

Gaza Protests To Test Egypt Eease-Fire Negotiation Efforts

palm valley animal center
now playing

Edinburg Council Renews Contract With Animal Shelter

Wisconsin police are hoping a tip from the public will help them locate a girl missing since her parents were found dead Monday. They released new details about the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs including the 9-11 call placed from her mother’s phone the day of the killings.

Dispatchers say they were not able to speak to anyone directly, but could hear a disturbance going on in the background. Jayme was believed to have been in the home at the time of the murders, but has since vanished and police fear she is in grave danger

Related posts:

  1. Weslaco Police Issue Child Abduction Alert
  2. Baby Girl #POTW May 7
  3. Court To Hear Case Over ID Of Texas Execution Drug Supplier
  4. Woman Says Man Broke Into Her Home, Made Eggs, Bathed
Related Posts
US RUSSIA FLAGS

Russian Woman Charged With Meddling In U.S. Midterms

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Without Evidence That Dems Are Behind ‘caravan’

jsalinas 0
GRE GIAFORTE WITH DONALD TUMP

Association Chides Trump For Praising Gianforte

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video