New Details Released In Wisconsin Missing Girl Case

Wisconsin police are hoping a tip from the public will help them locate a girl missing since her parents were found dead Monday. They released new details about the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs including the 9-11 call placed from her mother’s phone the day of the killings.

Dispatchers say they were not able to speak to anyone directly, but could hear a disturbance going on in the background. Jayme was believed to have been in the home at the time of the murders, but has since vanished and police fear she is in grave danger