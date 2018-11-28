Home NATIONAL New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight
New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight
NATIONAL
0

New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight

0
0
PAUL MANAFORT
now viewing

New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight

VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now playing

Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal's Mayoral Victory In Palmview

police badge generic
now playing

Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding

longhorns aggies football classic
now playing

Lyle Larson Wants Longhorns-Aggies Football Game Back

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace

GENE DNA
now playing

Scientist Reports 2nd Gene-Edited Pregnancy

IVANKA TRUMP AND EMAIL ACCOUNT
now playing

Ivanka Trump Defends Her Use Of A Private Email Account

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Durbin questions Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Senators Unhappy Briefing Excluded CIA Chief

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

US To Appeal Judge's Order Barring Asylum Restrictions

(AP) – The breakdown of a plea deal with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a news report about contacts he may have had with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have thrown a new element of uncertainty into the Trump-Russia investigation.  Manafort on Tuesday adamantly denied a Guardian report that he secretly met with Assange around March 2016.

The developments thrust Manafort back into the investigation spotlight, raising new questions about what he knows and what prosecutors say he might be attempting to conceal as they probe Russian election interference and any possible coordination with Trump associates.

All the while, Manafort’s lawyers have been briefing Trump’s attorneys on what their client has told investigators, a highly unusual arrangement that could give Trump ammunition in his feud against special counsel Robert Mueller.

Related posts:

  1. Polish President Backs New Sanctions On Russia
Related Posts
PAUL RYAN

Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding

jsalinas 0
NANCY PELOSI

Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

jsalinas 0
IVANKA TRUMP AND EMAIL ACCOUNT

Ivanka Trump Defends Her Use Of A Private Email Account

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video