New Digital Tool Available To Quicken Emergency Response Times

Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley now have a one-button tool that alerts all of them to one agency’s emergency.

A new digital radio communications system is coming on line that allocates a specific channel to alert all police and sheriff deputy units in the region to a situation that could involve them in another agency’s emergency – for example a high-speed chase that’s moving across city and county lines.

Police officials say the one-button direct communication system will quicken response times and potentially bring a dangerous situation to an end much faster.