Gladys Porter Zoo has unveiled its newest member of the family – a third endangered white rhino that is part of a species survival program. The 5-year-old endangered white rhino first arrived at the Brownsville zoo in March but had been under quarantine before being moved into the exhibit last week.

The newest white rhino, which has been named Bebop, has been placed in an enclosure close to the zoo’s two female white rhinos, in hopes he will successfully breed with the females.