New Execution Date Set For Condemned Brownsville Man

A Brownsville man on Texas death row has been given a new date for death. A judge has set a new execution date for Ruben Gutierrez for July 31st. The 41-year-old Gutierrez was to have been given a lethal injection on September 12th last year. But senior federal judge Hilda Tagle granted a stay of execution after Gutierrez’s new appeal attorneys argued they needed more time to review his case and to pursue DNA testing of the crime scene.

Gutierrez was condemned for the robbery and screwdriver stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in September of 1998. She was found dead in her home in the Brownsville mobile home park she owned.