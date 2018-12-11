Home NATIONAL New Exercise Guidelines: Move More, Sit Less, Start Younger
New Exercise Guidelines: Move More, Sit Less, Start Younger
NATIONAL
0

New Exercise Guidelines: Move More, Sit Less, Start Younger

0
0
EXERCISE
now viewing

New Exercise Guidelines: Move More, Sit Less, Start Younger

UTRGV
now playing

Enrollment At UT-RGV Hits Record High

BRAZIL
now playing

Human Rights Commission Expresses 'concern' Over Brazil

school chairs classroom
now playing

At Least 19 Sick From Chemical Fumes At School

Stan Lee
now playing

Comic Book Genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man Creator, Dies At 95

UN, Egypt working to end Gaza fighting
now playing

UN, Egypt Working To End Gaza Fighting

CALIFORNIA FIRES
now playing

Fire Chief Expects Count To Show More Lost Homes

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Migrant Caravan Moving To Western Mexico City Of Guadalajara

GEORGE LOPEZ
now playing

Actor-Comedian George Lopez Faces Misdemeanor Battery Charge

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Woman Sentenced For Accidental Gunshot Incident

Deputy Calvin CJ Lehmann
now playing

Deputy Shot In Face During Standoff Out Of Hospital

(AP) – New U.S. guidelines on exercise advise starting sooner to get children active to avoid health problems later in life.  Physical activity guidelines used to start at age 6, but now they recommend involving kids as young as 3 in active play throughout the day.

For adults, the advice remains to get at least two and a half hours of exercise in a week, including aerobic exercise and lifting weights or other muscle-strengthening work.

Exercise doesn’t have to be all at once or very hard. Even little things like taking the stairs instead of an elevator help.  The guidelines were released Monday at an American Heart Association conference in Chicago and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s New Move To Limit Asylum Challenged In Court
Related Posts
Stan Lee

Comic Book Genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man Creator, Dies At 95

jsalinas 0
CALIFORNIA FIRES

Fire Chief Expects Count To Show More Lost Homes

jsalinas 0
GEORGE LOPEZ

Actor-Comedian George Lopez Faces Misdemeanor Battery Charge

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video