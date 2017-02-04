New Exhibit For ‘Cyclorama’ Painting To Reveal Lost Drawing

(AP) – When a colossal painting depicting the Civil War Battle of Atlanta goes on display again, the exhibit will include accounts of the German and Austrian painters who created it and a rediscovered drawing for what would have been a second “Cyclorama.”

The Atlanta History Center is restoring the 150,000-square-foot, cylindrical panorama painting, which will go in display in 2018.

An early drawing for a planned second one is also planned for the new exhibit.

The new exhibit will also feature excerpts from old diaries chronicling the struggles of the immigrant painters who created the Cyclorama, one of the world’s largest artworks.

Their stories have never been made public because they are just now being deciphered from diaries written more than a century ago.