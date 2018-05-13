Home TRENDING New Fissure Spatters Lava From Hawaii Volcano
New Fissure Spatters Lava From Hawaii Volcano
(AP) – A new lava fissure has opened up on Hawaii’s Big Island in the vicinity of a geothermal energy plant.

The U.S. Geological Survey said minor lava spatter erupted from the new fissure Saturday morning, which brings the total number of fissures to 16.  The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the fissure opened 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) northeast of the last fissure and east of the Puna Geothermal   Venture plant.  No significant lava flow has been reported so far.

Plant workers this week removed the 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site as a precaution.  Geologists warn that the Kilauea volcano could shoot out large boulders and ash out of its summit crater.  President Donald Trump on Friday declared a major disaster exists on the Big Island.

