Home WORLD New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory
New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory
WORLD
0

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

0
0
WireAP_60f970641a6f4645a1a1ec507c2e5b8b_12x5_992
now viewing

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2
now playing

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

NSA Shooting
now playing

NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

David Shulkin
now playing

Watchdog's Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses

media_e295d1188be3433ca633bdb57e5a9fa3-DMID1-5dsdakb4s-640×360
now playing

Shooting Range Tied To Trumps Rattles Neighbors

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
now playing

Ally: Israel PM Not 'Living Up To' Expectations

image (1)
now playing

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

vote
now playing

2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot

(AP) – New fronts have opened up in Syria as President Bashar Assad and his allies push toward final victory and the fight against the Islamic State group draws to an end.
This threatens an even broader confrontation among regional and world powers.
While large areas of Syria have stabilized, giving the impression of a war that is winding down, violence has exploded elsewhere with renewed ferocity, killing and wounding hundreds of people in a new and unpredictable spiral of bloodshed.
The United States, Israel and Turkey all have deepened their involvement, seeking to protect their interests in the new Syria order.
Within a week, al-Qaida-affiliated rebels shot down a Russian jet, Kurdish fighters downed a Turkish helicopter, Israel downed an Iranian drone and the Syrian army shot down an Israeli F-16.

Related posts:

  1. Mattis: Allies Must Take Responsibility For Syria Detainees
  2. Afghan Officials And Taliban Talk Despite Wave Of Violence
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

Ally: Israel PM Not ‘Living Up To’ Expectations

Zack Cantu 0
image (1)

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

Zack Cantu 0
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Mattis: Allies Must Take Responsibility For Syria Detainees

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video