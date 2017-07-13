Home NATIONAL New GOP Health Plan Seeks Conservative Support
(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released a revamped Republican health care bill, and it seeks out conservative support by letting insurers sell low-premium policies with skimpy coverage.

The bill is aimed at repealing much of President Barack Obama’s health law. But the GOP plan remains in deep jeopardy because of divisions within the party. It’s unclear whether the measure will survive a showdown vote next week.

The revised legislation includes added money for states to help insurers curb consumers’ increasing premiums and out of pocket costs. And it has $45 billion to help states combat drug abuse.  But McConnell is retaining his plan to cut Medicaid, the health care program for the poor. GOP moderates have fought to ease those reductions.

