New Grant Funding Assists Area Veteran Service Organizations

Needy veterans in the Rio Grande Valley will continue to have access to necessary services thanks to new grant funding from the Texas Veterans Commission.

The TVC’s Fund for Veterans Assistance Monday awarded $1.1 million in grants to three organizations that provide crucial services to local veterans. $300,000 is going to Cameron County, $300,000 to the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency, and $500,000 to Tropical Texas Behavioral Health. The grants support housing, food, utility costs, counseling, and job skills training for Valley veterans.