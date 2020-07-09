New Grim Milestones Amid The Increasing Spread Of The Coronavirus Across The Valley

The COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County has pushed past 100. County officials say the respiratory illness took 13 more lives Wednesday – patients ranging in age from their 70’s to their 40’s.

The number of residents who’ve tested positive in the nearly four months since the coronavirus was confirmed in Hidalgo County has grown to more than 6,000. 278 more people learned Wednesday they had contracted the virus.

In Cameron County, COVID-19 took the life of a third resident of the Spanish Meadows nursing home in Brownsville, raising the county’s death toll to more than 70. Tests came back positive for 123 more people, pushing the total number of infections in Cameron County past 3,000. And in Starr County, 69 new infections Wednesday hiked the total to more than 1,000.