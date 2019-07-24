New Guidelines For Aspirin

Doctors have long recommended a daily aspirin regimen as a way of preventing heart attacks but new research suggests it might not do that much good for everyone.

In March the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association removed their recommendation to take aspirin for people who don’t have a history of cardiovascular disease. Now it’s recommended that people over 70 without heart disease, or younger people with increased risk of bleeding, should not take aspirin.

People who are urged to take daily aspirin are 40 to 70 year olds who don’t have heart disease but are at high risk, but only with a doctor’s recommendation.