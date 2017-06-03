Home TEXAS New Home Owners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall
New Home Owners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall
TEXAS
New Home Owners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall

HOUSTON HOME OWNERS FIND SKELETAL REMAINS IN HOME
New Home Owners Find Human Remains In Attic Wall

(AP) — The new owners of a Houston bungalow have discovered human remains in an attic wall that may belong to the previous owner who went missing at least two years ago. The residents were moving into the home Saturday when they found a gap in the wall and discovered bones. Authorities are working to determine if the remains are those of 61-year-old Mary Cerruti.

A bank foreclosed on her home in 2015 after mortgage payments had stopped. Liens on the property were settled, the house was cleaned out and it was later placed on the market. Police Detective Jason Fay tells the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2lSJcec ) it’s not clear if the victim was killed and placed in the wall, or may have tripped and fallen into the space.

