New Immigrant Detention Facility Set To Open On Site Of Former Tent-City Prison

It looks to be a done deal. Almost 3-and-a-half years after an inmate riot forced the shutdown of the tent-city immigrant prison near Raymondville, the for-profit prison company that operated that facility has signed a contract to open a new detention center on the same site.

Management and Training Corporation and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau have sealed a deal for a new 1-thousand bed detention center. The new facility will house adult detainees for ICE. Officials say the prison will bring 150 jobs back to Willacy County, which lost 400 when the tent-city prison closed in the spring of 2015.

The facility was shut down after inmates, rioting over persistent unsanitary conditions and inadequate medical care, destroyed several of the kevlar tents that housed them.