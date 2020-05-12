New Immigration Hearing Dates Suspended For The Time Being

Federal immigration officials are not issuing new hearing dates for asylum seekers for the time being. New hearings are suspended due to concerns over possible coronavirus spread.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review issued a joint statement this week that says the suspension is until June 19th, with new hearing dates to begin to be issued starting June 22nd. Those who have already gotten notice of a hearing date for May should show up on the same date in the month of June instead. More details are online at Justice-dot-Gov-forward slash-EOIR.