Home NATIONAL New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York’s Doorstep
New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York’s Doorstep
NATIONAL
0

New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York’s Doorstep

0
0
59511401-thumb
now viewing

New Jersey Track Brings Sports Bets To New York’s Doorstep

Immigrant_children_reunited_with_mothers_0_5794480_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

7 Immigrant Children Are Reunited With Mothers In New York

16752065_G
now playing

City Criticized For Seeking Money From Fallen Firefighters

4E39D4EB00000578-0-image-a-46_1531548041119
now playing

Remains Found In Texas Are Those Of 2 Missing Puerto Ricans

IMG_9966
now playing

Marijuana Ad Complicates Delivery Of Small Alaska Newspaper

140915165158-computer-hacker-exlarge-169
now playing

Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech

180702_wnn_mielke_pic_hpMain_16x9_608
now playing

The Latest: Mexico's Next Leader Delivers Plan To Pompeo

immigration+families
now playing

The Latest: Family Reunification For Older Kids To Begin

5b49ee1368165_image
now playing

Tracking Bobcats: Researchers Need Help Finding GPS Collars

weslaco isd-1
now playing

Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets 70 Years For Strangling Girlfriend With Shoelace

(AP) – A horse racing track in northern New Jersey is set to bring legal sports betting to New York City’s doorstep.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford will begin taking sports bets Saturday morning.

The track is located in the sports complex where the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets play, about six miles (10 kilometers) from New York City.

It will become the fourth sports betting outlet in New Jersey, following the state’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in a case that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, and the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City already offer it.

Those three outlets took in $16.4 million in sports bets in the first two weeks it was legal.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Immigrant_children_reunited_with_mothers_0_5794480_ver1_0_640_360

7 Immigrant Children Are Reunited With Mothers In New York

Danny Castillon 0
IMG_9966

Marijuana Ad Complicates Delivery Of Small Alaska Newspaper

Danny Castillon 0
140915165158-computer-hacker-exlarge-169

Russia Hack Of Democrat Followed Trump Speech

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video