New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters

(AP) – New Jersey’s next governor is thanking voters and preparing to assume office. A hoarse Phil Murphy greeted commuters at a rail station in Hoboken on Wednesday, one day after the Democrat beat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) 55 percent to 43 percent.

Murphy says he’ll kick off his transition in the evening. But first he plans to make a lot of phone calls and attend his son’s soccer game. Murphy says he had a gracious phone call from Republican Gov. Chris Christie, and they will meet in the next few days to discuss the change of government. Murphy takes office on Jan. 16.