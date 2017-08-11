Home NATIONAL New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters
New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters
NATIONAL
0

New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters

0
0
PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV
now viewing

New Jersey’s New Governor Thanks Supporters

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman's Death In McAllen

Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo
now playing

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES
now playing

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE
now playing

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

ROY HALLODAY
now playing

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

kidnapping
now playing

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS
now playing

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

RARE SKIN DISEASE GENE THERAPY
now playing

Boy With Rare Disease Gets Brand New Skin With Gene Therapy

(AP) – New Jersey’s next governor is thanking voters and preparing to assume office.  A hoarse Phil Murphy greeted commuters at a rail station in Hoboken on Wednesday, one day after the Democrat beat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH’-noh) 55 percent to 43 percent.

Murphy says he’ll kick off his transition in the evening. But first he plans to make a lot of phone calls and attend his son’s soccer game.  Murphy says he had a gracious phone call from Republican Gov. Chris Christie, and they will meet in the next few days to discuss the change of government.  Murphy takes office on Jan. 16.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Win Governor Races In Virginia, New Jersey
Related Posts
Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

jsalinas 0
ROY HALLODAY

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

jsalinas 0
Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video