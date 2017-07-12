New Local Zika Case Reported In Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County health officials have identified another apparent locally-transmitted Zika infection. The officials say the person, who is a McAllen resident, recently tested positive for the Zika virus and that all indications are the resident was bitten by a local mosquito.

In response, health officials have ensured that other people in the household and the neighborhood have also gotten tested for Zika. This is the second locally-transmitted Zika case in Hidalgo County this year. County health officials say residents need to always take precautions to keep from getting bit by mosquitos.

They’re also urging anyone with Zika symptoms, which include a fever, rash, and joint pain, to go to their doctor.