New Mayors Elected In Three Valley Cities

There are a couple of new mayors in office across the Valley. In San Juan, Mayor San Juanita Sanchez is out, being defeated by city commissioner Mario Garza. Garza won 60 percent of the vote.

The incumbent mayor lost in San Benito as well. Celeste Sanchez was ousted after one term by political newcomer Ben Gomez. Gomez, an educator with the San Benito school district, won 55 percent of the vote.

Elsewhere, Leo Garcia ousted incumbent Rosendo Benavides to win the mayor’s race in Sullivan City. Three incumbent mayors were re-elected. In Mercedes, Henry Hinojosa won a third term with 59 percent of the vote. In Rio Hondo, Gustavo Olivares will return as mayor. And in La Grulla, Mayor Pedro Flores won re-election.