New Mexico Sues Google Over Collection Of Children’s Data

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. New Mexico is suing Google over allegations that the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws. The state attorney general's office filed a lawsuit Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in U.S. District Court claiming that Google is using its education suite that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents as a way to spy on children and their families. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(AP) New Mexico is suing Google over allegations the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws. The state attorney general’s office announced Thursday that it filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. Attorney General Hector Balderas claims Google is using its education services package that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents to spy on children and their families. He says the company is mining data without parental consent on physical locations, websites visited, online searches, saved passwords, contact lists and other information. Google did not immediately respond to questions about the state’s allegations.

