Home NATIONAL New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her
New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her
NATIONAL
0

New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her

0
0
heartbeatmonitorpixabay
now viewing

New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her

_92808835_gettyimages-627006184
now playing

Recount Adds To Florida's Reputation For Bungling Elections

ContentBroker_contentid-46895711e9ef445991e1c48e51ffd711
now playing

Migrants Won't See Armed US Soldiers On Border

KLJLKJ
now playing

Melania Trump's Moment: First Lady Flexes Muscles In Big Way

BXO2LBXJ6EI6RBCJD7ZGGYE2GE
now playing

Trump To Visit California Fire Scene As Death Toll Rises

KJHH
now playing

Trump Says He Answered Mueller Questions 'Very Easily'

KJH
now playing

Democrats Gear Up For More Digital Spending In 2020

2000
now playing

US Official: US Intel Says Prince Ordered Khashoggi Killing

RGV Vipers 2018-11 KURV
now playing

RGV Vipers

hc courthouse groundbreak
now playing

Ground Broken For New Hidalgo County Courthouse

gavel
now playing

Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville's First Homicide Of The Year

(AP) – A New Mexico woman who was brought back to life is suing the hospital for violating her rights.

The Albuquerque Journal reports lawyers for Jamie Sams filed a lawsuit this week in New Mexico state district court against Santa Fe’s Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The lawsuit filed on behalf Sams, a writer known for books on spirituality, says the hospital and a doctor who was treating her are to blame for her going into cardiac arrest. The lawsuit says Sams was given a painkiller even after she told staff she was allergic to it.

Court documents say the negligence was compounded when hospital personnel resuscitated her – something she did not want.

Christus spokesman Arturo Delgado declined to comment.

Sams is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Related posts:

  1. Hospital System Accused Of Holding Patients Illegally
  2. Brownsville Police On The Hunt For Woman Suspected Of Hurting Elderly Person
Related Posts
_92808835_gettyimages-627006184

Recount Adds To Florida’s Reputation For Bungling Elections

Danny Castillon 0
ContentBroker_contentid-46895711e9ef445991e1c48e51ffd711

Migrants Won’t See Armed US Soldiers On Border

Danny Castillon 0
KLJLKJ

Melania Trump’s Moment: First Lady Flexes Muscles In Big Way

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video