New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

(San Antonio, TX) — There’s a new monument honoring Martin Luther King Jr. at the entrance of the San Antonio park that bears his name. The monument displays a photo of Dr. King at the 1963 civil rights march on Washington, as well as the text of “I Have a Dream” and his other most famous speeches.

The marker is on the corner of MLK Street at MLK Park, the starting point of today’s annual MLK walk, one of the largest in the country. The San Antonio march attracts about 200- to 300-thousand people every year.