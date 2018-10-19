Home LOCAL New Option For Asylum Seeking Families
New Option For Asylum Seeking Families
New Option For Asylum Seeking Families

The federal government is offering an new option for asylum seeking immigrant families. Immigration officials say asylum seeking families could choose to stay together in federal detention during the entire asylum seeking process.

Otherwise, the kids will be separated and held in federal detention for a period of time until a sponsor is found where the family would live during the asylum seeking process. Several dozen children in Rio Grande Valley centers have not yet been reunited with their asylum seeking parents.

