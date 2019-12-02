New Orleans Hotel Whistleblower Deported

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A construction worker who tried to warn about safety concerns before the deadly October collapse of a New Orleans hotel has been deported.

Delmer Joel Ramirez Palma, an illegal immigrant from Honduras who has lived in New Orleans for nearly two decades, was arrested two days after the partial collapse of the 18-story Hard Rock Hotel.

Three people were killed and dozens injured, including Palma, who survived a fall from the ninth to the sixth floor. Before the collapse, Palma had tried to call attention to what he said were serious construction defects.