New Orleans Mayor Urges Caution As Storm Weakens

(AP) – New Orleans’ mayor is urging city residents not to let their guard down as Tropical Storm Barry weakens and moves farther inland.

Forecasters had worried that flooding rains from the storm would start hitting the city as early as Friday night. But Saturday was largely calm in New Orleans. There were intermittent bands of rain and gusty winds, but no flooding as of Saturday evening.

Still, city officials say a flash flood watch has been extended until Sunday at 7 p.m. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says New Orleans residents “are not out of the woods with this system.”

Barry has caused numerous problems along Louisiana’s coast – including overtopping of levees that protect communities in Plaquemines, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.