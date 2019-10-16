New Orleans Officials Update on Building Collapse

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans city officials are providing an update on the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse. Speaking near the site of the collapse, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says teams have been able to secure DNA samples and have positively identify the remains of the first victim.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell says this is the fourth day that one individual has been missing and this will be the last day they do a full sweep for the missing person. McConnell says they will transition from rescue mode to recovery mode after one more day of searching.