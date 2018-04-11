Home NATIONAL New Orleans Restaurateur Aims For Inclusivity In New Venture
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – An award-winning New Orleans chef is aiming for inclusivity in his new restaurants.

Alon Shaya used to head three restaurants that were part of the Besh Restaurant Group. But about a year ago allegations of sexual misconduct at several of the restaurants contributed to an acrimonious split.

Now Shaya has started a new restaurant venture – Pomegranate Hospitality – with his wife which includes restaurants in New Orleans and Denver.

The focus has been on creating a welcoming and hospitable environment where employees are treated well.

For example, the restaurants close Monday and Tuesday so everyone has a guaranteed two days in a row off, and they have a code of conduct for visiting guest chefs.

Shaya says they’ve “taken it down to the very basics of kindness.”

