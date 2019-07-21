NATIONAL

New Poll Has Former VP Leading Democratic Field

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the Democratic Presidential field in a new poll. According to a CBS Poll of likely voters in New Hampshire, Biden received 27-percent support.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is second at 20-percent and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is third with 18-percent. California Senator Kamala Harris is fourth with 12-percent, followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at seven-percent. Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard each had two-percent support.

