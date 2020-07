A new poll has Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn leading Democrat MJ Hegar in the race for November. The Quinnipiac University Poll put Cornyn ahead of Hegar 47-to-38-percent.

A Cornyn spokesperson says the incumbent is ready for the future and will help the state. Hegar’s campaign says the polling shows Cornyn is in a clear fight and weak. The poll also found President Donald Trump trailed ex-Vice President Joe Biden 45-to-44.