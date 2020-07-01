New Record High Levels Of Coronavirus Infections – And Deaths

The Valley has seen its worst day yet in the numbers of people contracting the coronavirus, and the number of residents dying from the disease it causes. 11 Hidalgo County residents died of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the death toll to 46. Among the victims – a 20-year-old Edinburg man. 440 additional residents learned Tuesday they are infected with the coronavirus – a number that’s more than the number of positive cases reported from across the entire Valley on Monday. The latest cases push the overall number of residents who’ve contracted the virus to near 4,000. In Cameron County, 103 residents learned yesterday they had tested positive for the coronavirus – and again an infant and several young children were among the latest cases. Nearly 3,000 residents of Cameron County have become infected with the virus since it first appeared in mid-March.