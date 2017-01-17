Home NATIONAL New Report: Abortions In US Drop To Lowest Level Since 1974
New Report: Abortions In US Drop To Lowest Level Since 1974
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

New Report: Abortions In US Drop To Lowest Level Since 1974

0
0
BABIES
now viewing

New Report: Abortions In US Drop To Lowest Level Since 1974

AP318483717378
now playing

GM To Announce $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs

WALMART
now playing

Wal-Mart To Add About 10,000 Retail Jobs In The US

AP806691728425
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

ISTANBUL ATTACKER
now playing

Istanbul Nightclub Attack Suspect In Custody

British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

Germany Welcomes May's Speech On Brexit

BREXIT
now playing

British PM Calls For A Clean Brexit Break

Crowd of fans
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Fear They Will Be Worse Off Post-Trump

donald-trump-electoral-college-revolt
now playing

Trump Shrugs At Unpopularity In 'rigged' Polls

gty_vladimir_putin_mem_160919_12x5_1600
now playing

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

shootingmgn11
now playing

Officer Shoots Man Following Domestic Disturbance

(AP) — Even as the election outcome intensifies America’s abortion debate, a comprehensive new survey finds the annual number of abortions in the U.S has dropped to well under 1 million, the lowest level since 1974.

The report, which counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, was released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights. It is the only entity which strives to count all abortions in the U.S.; the latest federal survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacks data from California, Maryland and New Hampshire.

The total from 2014 represented a drop of 12.5 percent from Guttmacher’s previous survey, which tallied 1.06 million abortions in 2011. The decrease was spread nationwide; in only six states did abortions increase over the three-year span.

Related posts:

  1. Poll: Young Americans Fear They Will Be Worse Off Post-Trump
  2. FBI Arrests Wife Of Orlando Shooter
  3. Dying UK Man To Challenge British Law On Assisted Suicide
  4. Interior Nominee Zinke To Be Quizzed On Public Lands, Coal
Related Posts
AP318483717378

GM To Announce $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs

Roxanne Garcia 0
WALMART

Wal-Mart To Add About 10,000 Retail Jobs In The US

jsalinas 0
AP806691728425

Putin Says US Administration Trying To Undermine Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video