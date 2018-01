(Atlanta, GA) — More than 35-hundred infants die in their sleep in the U.S. every year. A new report from the C-D-C suggests many of those deaths could be prevented. Researchers found one in five mothers do not place their baby on his or her back to sleep, two in five use soft bedding in their baby’s crib, and more than half of parents report sharing a bed with their baby. These sleep practices go against conventional advice and experts say they suggest a need to better educate caregivers.