Home LOCAL New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder
19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez

Several law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a 25-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to the capture of the person who killed 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez.

Harlingen Police Chief Jeffrey Adickes announced the reward offer Wednesday – one month after the skeletal remains of the San Benito woman were found along the side of a rural road east of Rio Hondo.

 

Harlingen police say a man driving a light gray Ford Escape is a person of interest, but they don’t know who he is, and are hoping the reward money will bring a crucial tip.

Rodriguez was last seen getting into that vehicle at the end of her night shift at the Sunshine Strip McDonald’s July 17th last year.  Meanwhile, forensic experts continue to examine Rodriguez’ remains to determine how she died and how long she’d been dead.

