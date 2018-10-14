New Saint Gives Salvadorans ‘happiest day’

(AP) – Thousands of people have gathered in El Salvador’s capital to celebrate slain Archbishop Oscar Romero being declared a saint. Church bells pealed in unison throughout the country and large crowds watched on large video screens in front of San Salvador’s cathedral as Pope Francis recited the rite of canonization for Romero and Pope Paul VI on Sunday.

Maria Tolentina Martinez got there on Saturday morning to assure herself a good viewing spot. She said: “This is the happiest day of my life.” Romero was assassinated in 1980 for his defense of El Salvador’s poor. On Sunday, Francis wore the blood-stained rope belt Romero was wearing when he was gunned down in 1980

A large banner hanging on the National Palace in San Salvador quoted Romero: “Let my blood be a seed of liberty.”