New Smart Speaker Expected As Apple Kicks Off Conference
New Smart Speaker Expected As Apple Kicks Off Conference

Apple Showcase
New Smart Speaker Expected As Apple Kicks Off Conference

(AP) – Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. It would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google.

Apple’s annual conference for app developers begins Monday in San Jose, California.

Although it was first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. For Apple, having one would further broaden the role that its software, services and gadgets play in people’s lives.

